It’s easy to create your own decorative table runner using a $3 pool noodle from Kmart, a hot glue gun and baubles.

When one woman shared the hack to Facebook the post quickly received up to 3k like and resulted in many re-creations.

"First time hack pretty pleased with the result!" she wrote. While she picked up most of her decorations from Kmart, Big W and Target, any old decorations you have can be put to use.

Angelica Marotta Vine

Heres how she did it.

Step 1) Using the pool noodle, fed a rod threw the centre to keep the pool noodle from bending.

Step 2) Start attaching the baubles with a hot glue gun, working your way along building up.



Step 3) When all the baubles are attached fill in all the gaps with flowers, Christmas decorations.

Step 4) For extra coverage grab a Christmas reef and pull it apart to get the green leaves.

Step 5) Once all done spray with fake snow!

Angelica Marotta Vine

We’ve rounded up our favourite pool noodle centrepieces for inspiration, so pop on some Christmas carols and get started on your own masterpiece!

1) Eye catching

Tanisha Hine

This giant runner might require a little extra glue and baubles than the others, but it won't be short of compliments from friends and family this festive season.

2) Summery

Georgia Fyfe

Skip tradition and go for a more fresh, floral look with this style.

3) Fairytale

Rebecca Canham

This magical table runner looks straight out of a fairytale.

4) Traditional with a twist

Richelle Romeo

Go for a traditional look that combines elegant colours with snow-tipped branches.

Don't comprise on space this Christmas when this easy Kmart hack lets you fit your decorations and food on the one table!

You may also like

These movie-themed Christmas trees are going viral

How to make your own luxe Christmas hamper

Charcuterie Chalets are the latest Christmas food trend you have to try!