It’s easy to create your own decorative table runner using a $3 pool noodle from Kmart, a hot glue gun and baubles.
When one woman shared the hack to Facebook the post quickly received up to 3k like and resulted in many re-creations.
Step 3) When all the baubles are attached fill in all the gaps with flowers, Christmas decorations.
We’ve rounded up our favourite pool noodle centrepieces for inspiration, so pop on some Christmas carols and get started on your own masterpiece!
1) Eye catching
This giant runner might require a little extra glue and baubles than the others, but it won't be short of compliments from friends and family this festive season.
2) Summery
Skip tradition and go for a more fresh, floral look with this style.
3) Fairytale
This magical table runner looks straight out of a fairytale.
4) Traditional with a twist
Go for a traditional look that combines elegant colours with snow-tipped branches.
Don't comprise on space this Christmas when this easy Kmart hack lets you fit your decorations and food on the one table!
