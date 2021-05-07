A horse is a horse of course of course, unless it’s Hannah’s mini-horses Crunch and Lippy… who think they’re humans! At only 22, Hannah has built a thriving pony party business and expanded it into therapy horses. She shares the secrets to her training techniques and gives Dr Harry a ride in the mini horse-drawn princess carriage.

For information regarding Hannah’s pony parties, head to adorableponyparties.com

