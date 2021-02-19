The final look!

Here's how

Step 1 Cover clay mat or work surface with baking paper. Preheat oven to temperature as shown on clay pack.

Step 2 Using rolling pin, roll out an amount of clay to size of chosen bowl to a thickness of 7mm. Add more clay if necessary and continue rolling.

Step 3 Transfer to fridge to firm for maximum 10 minutes.

Step 4 Remove clay from fridge, keeping on baking paper, and put on a flat work surface. Press rim of heatproof bowl into clay and use craft knife to trim around edge. Transfer leftover clay to sealed pack. Remove bowl.

Step 5 Gently press rubber stamps into clay. If stamps stick, lightly oil stamp surface.

Step 6 Lightly oil inside of heatproof bowl. Put clay circle in centre of bowl, gently pressing into sides and taking care not to damage embossing. Put bowl in oven and bake as directed on clay pack. When cool, remove from heatproof bowl and use sandpaper to smooth edges as required.

