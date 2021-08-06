A good place to start is by assessing the source of your shade to create a balance and allow variety, pruning back canopies if need be. You don't want a garden that's in total shade, nor one that's in total sun.

"Shade from trees can be reduced through thinning or lifting canopies, but tree roots can provide stiff competition for water and nutrients. And, though it may seem like sacrilege to remove a tree, if it is simply too big, boring, or not pulling its weight, then perhaps it needs to go," says Stephen. "If the shade is created by structures, then roots may not be an issue, but the shade could, in fact, be more complete and probably impossible to change. After all, most of us won’t pull down our houses for the garden’s sake!"

With the help of Stephen, we've pulled together a list of trees that love fully shaded spots and minimal water. Easy, peasy!