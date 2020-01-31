The Tiny House Guys

“It’s something I’ve done for a very long time and no double will keep doing,” Rick told Better Homes and Gardens.

“I saw it for sale on Facebook and I instantly knew we could allow our creative side to do something unique with such a rare item,” he said.

The tiny aeroplane house comes complete with a plane door and an emergency exit window, and features a functioning kitchen, shower, gas hot water system, toilet, fold-down sofa, roll-out deck, drop-down dining table, space for a fridge and solar power panels on the roof.

The Tiny House Guys

“We removed the seats to allow for more room but managed to keep the main door and working emergency exit window as well as the main shape. The drop-down cabin crew seat also remains with all the signage,” Rick explained.

The Tiny House Guys

Rick estimates that they spent six weeks building the tiny home, which is priced at $55,000.

The Tiny House Guys

“The Tiny Aero is a one-off build and we think it would have to be Australia’s most unique tiny home,” he said.

"We always have our eyes open for interesting items that lend themselves for conversion but this is the only aircraft styled section we have ever come across,” Rick added.

The Tiny House Guys

For more information, head over to The Tiny House Guys. You can follow them on Facebook here.

You might also like:

This tiny Tudor house has bags of style

The luxury tiny house that takes up two carpark spaces

You can now buy an entire flatpack home online