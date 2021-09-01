These tall, trumpet-like plants not only look great, but their sweet nectar will also lure in insects, who will be consumed by digestive liquid at the base of the plant! Just like natural Mortein.
How to grow pitcher plants
Climate
Native to southeastern America, where there are over 80 varieties, pitcher plants occur naturally in swampy, waterlogged areas, and are quite tolerant of frosty conditions. Given this, they are best suited to cooler climates.
Aspect
Part shade to full sun make the best conditions for this carnivorous plant, however note that different species prefer different light levels, so it's always best to check the tag that comes with them.
Soil
Pitcher plants are perfect in areas of wet soil, such as bog gardens or the fringes of a pond. Make sure the soil is low in nutrients and drains well. Their carnivorous habit is the result of a lack of nutrients in their soil – the bugs they catch boost the nitrogen levels.
Water
It's best practice to keep the soil moist, but not soggy. Pitcher plants are sensitive to chemicals in tap water, so opt for distilled or rainwater where possible.
Fertiliser
Generally, pitcher plants don't need supplementary feeding, but if you feel the need, you can spritz them with a diluted mixture in spring and summer – or even feed them insects!
Maintenance
If you're looking to grow your pitcher plant in a pot, it should grow successfully as long as it has a saucer of water to keep the soil damp and is positioned in a sunny spot. However, pitcher plants are not suitable for growing as an indoor plant.
During winter, they will go through a period of dormancy and much of the foliage will die back. Just before the start of spring, trim off any remaining dead leaves in order to tidy the plant up ahead of its fresh growth spurt.
