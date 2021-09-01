These tall, trumpet-like plants not only look great, but their sweet nectar will also lure in insects, who will be consumed by digestive liquid at the base of the plant! Just like natural Mortein.

How to grow pitcher plants

Climate

Native to southeastern America, where there are over 80 varieties, pitcher plants occur naturally in swampy, waterlogged areas, and are quite tolerant of frosty conditions. Given this, they are best suited to cooler climates.

Aspect

Part shade to full sun make the best conditions for this carnivorous plant, however note that different species prefer different light levels, so it's always best to check the tag that comes with them.

Soil

Pitcher plants are perfect in areas of wet soil, such as bog gardens or the fringes of a pond. Make sure the soil is low in nutrients and drains well. Their carnivorous habit is the result of a lack of nutrients in their soil – the bugs they catch boost the nitrogen levels.