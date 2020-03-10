What is pink noise?

Pink noise is a mix of high and low frequency noises that sound more balanced and natural than ‘white noise’. Pink noise does occur in nature, such as the sound of rustling leaves, waves at the beach or rain. While white noise is a constant sound, pink noise is thought to have more of a flat, bass rumble sound.

What are the benefits of pink noise?

Some studies have shown that playing pink noise during sleep can improve the memory of young adults. Another study found that listening to short bursts of pink sound throughout the night can also improve the memory of people aged 60 years and older.

Another study conducted in 2012 found that pink noise reduces brain waves, which leads to a more stable sleep. Pink noise is also thought to disguise external sounds that might otherwise be distracting or wake you from your sleep.

Where can I find pink noise?

Look for sleep soundtracks or playlists that incorporate the sounds of rain, wind, rustling leaves, waves at the beach. The sounds should be ‘flat’ or ‘even’.

