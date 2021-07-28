1. Pink succulents

These smooth and small plants come in many varieties, including Echeveria Laui, Pink Moonstone, Pink Granite and rubrotinctum aurora, which is also dubbed the Jelly Bean plant for its bean-like leaves.

2. Ficus tineke ruby

This stand-out houseplant has pretty foliage and glossy pink leaves. It’s drought-tolerant, frost-sensitive, and requires indirect sunlight to thrive.

3. Rex begonia

This colourful plant's leaves are tinted with a mix of green, silver and a blush pink. Grow it in a pot or in a terrarium and plac it in a semi-shady to full sun spot so it can flourish.

4. Hypoestes phyllostachya Splash

Grow this polka-dot plant inside or out, either way it’s sure to draw attention. With green and pink flecked spots adorning the leaves, this stunning plant is a must.

5. Calathea

This tropical plant has large round-oval pink leaves with a green band around the edge. Calatheas thrive in a shady spot and need regular misting. They can be kept in bathrooms if air humidity is low.

6. Philodendron pink princess

This popular and effortlessly chic plant is a rare variegated member of the philodendron family, with bright pink and green foliage. It's low-maintenance and easily grown indoors, preferring well-drained soil and some humidity.