Image: Bauer Photographic / aremediasyndication.com.au

The perfect rug

No picnic is complete without the perfect rug or blanket; big, small, patterned, simple, traditional. While certainly an outdoor meeting essential, this humble accessory can easily help to set the tone.

Picnic mat retro mustard floral, $99, Kollab

This picnic mat prides itself on being BIG, and at a generous 2x2 metres, it truly is! Great for families, this easily packed away rug is water-resistant and simple to clean, plus the retro print is very cute!

Medium picnic rug, $10, Kmart

This PEVA-backed blanket is the ideal way to relax outdoors without getting yourself – or the blanket itself – grubby in the process. The palm-themed print is perfect for summer and its medium size is great for a couple.

Billabong fringed picnic blanket in mid-Camel, $59.95, Creswick Wool

Giving off a more traditional vibe, this pure wool blanket is your perfect compact companion. The fact that it's wool makes it multi-use; use it as a picnic mat in the spring and summer, and a blanket to throw over yourself while you enjoy some time by the fire pit in the winter.

A cute picnic basket

Picnic basket, $199, The Beach People

Giving time-worn, traditional baskets a run for their money, this contemporary take on a picnic basket is a summer must-have. The basket is fully insulated, so will keep your drinks cool, and the lid doubles as a cheeseboard. Did someone say picnic perfection?!

SOMMARDRÖM rattan backpack, $30, IKEA

Picnics should be easy and low-fuss, right? The IKEA SOMMARDÖM rattan backpack is just that. Pop in your favourite snacks and picnic nibbles, strap your blanket on, sling it on your back and you're set!

Deluxe 4 person picnic basket, $114.95, Alfresco

If you fancy something a bit more traditional, the Alfresco deluxe picnic basket is for you. Complete with enough cutlery and crockery for four, an internal cooler bag, salt and pepper shakers, corkscrew, napkins, and wine glasses, you'll be well and truly set for a day out in the sun. Just add yummy cheese and some vino!

The best picnic games

Don't settle for the worn-out soccer ball that sits, forgotten, in the corner of your garage. Instead, entertain with an outdoor game set – perfect for kids, big kids and kid-ults alike. Let the games begin!

Finska, $69.95, Planet Finska

It's highly possible that you recognise this super popular outdoor activity. Made with eco-friendly birch and hailing from Finland, this log-throwing team game will definitely bring out the competition at your next picnic!

Wooden skittles game kit, $25, Kmart

Alfresco bowling? Your picnic just got even better. The perfect way to get everyone involved at your next outdoor event – plus, they come in a very cute, retro wooden carry crate.

Call of the wild beach bats, $36.99, Sunnylife

You can always rely on Sunnylife to capture summer in their products, and these sweet beach bats are no exception. Great for kids, adults, beaches, parks, or even the backyard!

A couple of extras...

Wonderboom 2, $129, Ultimate Ears

Because it's not a picnic without your favourite Spotify playlist.

The ultimate picnic table, $62.95, Couchmate

For when you really want to fancy it up.

Winemate gift set, $79.95, Artico

Need we say more?