The cameras are attached to trailers or permanent locations across the state and operate during all weather, at all times of the day. The fancy cameras use Artificial Intelligence technology to detect drivers using phones while on the road, and may even snap a pic of those people so the event can be assessed by officials.

If caught, fines range from $344 to $457, plus a minimum of five demerit points. There will be no signage to accompany the cameras, so you’ll never know when a camera is watching.

However, this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re doing the right thing – and not using your phone for recreational purposes while driving.

