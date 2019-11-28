Since mobile phones became a part of our every day lives, drivers have been warned about the dangers of texting and driving.
Although the use of phones while driving is illegal, I’m sure many road users can testify to the fact that such laws do not deter people who text – or use social media – while driving. In order to rectify the issue, from this weekend onwards, a fleet of high-tech road cameras will be rolled out across New South Wales with the sole purpose of snapping pics of people who use their phone while driving.
The cameras are attached to trailers or permanent locations across the state and operate during all weather, at all times of the day. The fancy cameras use Artificial Intelligence technology to detect drivers using phones while on the road, and may even snap a pic of those people so the event can be assessed by officials.
If caught, fines range from $344 to $457, plus a minimum of five demerit points. There will be no signage to accompany the cameras, so you’ll never know when a camera is watching.
However, this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re doing the right thing – and not using your phone for recreational purposes while driving.
