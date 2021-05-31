While some snakes are non-venomous and make wonderful pets, there are plenty that are a risk to other animals.

Australia is home to many dangerous animals and one everyone has on their radar is snakes. Not only can a snake bite be fatal to a person, but pets too.

Though they're more active in summer, it's important to always be alert or at the very least aware of the signs and symptoms of a snake bite in pets. There's nothing worse than your dog facing a life or death attack and not knowing what to do and how to help them.

The survival of your pet depends on the snake type, bite location, amount of venom injected and how quickly the anti-venom is administered.