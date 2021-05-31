Snake bite symptoms in pets
The symptoms of a snake bite in dogs, cats or any other household pet can include shaking or twitching of the victim’s muscles, difficulty blinking and breathing, hind limb weakness followed by collapse, loss of bladder and bowel control, vomiting, paralysis, salivation and enlarged pupils.
Pets are usually bitten on or around the head, neck and front legs but it is rare to find the bite mark on your pet. Snake bites are easily concealed because snakes have small, razor-like fangs, a bite mark could easily appear as a scratch.
What to do if your pet is bitten by a snake
If your dog or cat shows signs of a bite, keep it calm, and get to the vet immediately. Carry them and try to restrict all movement. The animal has a better chance of survival the earlier it receives anti-venom treatment. Rather than looking for a bite, observe your pets behaviour and act quickly. Recovery can take two days or longer, depending on the severity of the bite.
How to prevent pet snake bites
To help prevent snake bites and an expensive anti-venom treatment, keep your dog on a lead and your cat indoors. Stay away from high grass and rocks where snakes like to rest, and remove piles of wood where they love to hide. Be ready with a list of local vets that stock anti-venom and follow steps to keep your home snake free.