Dr Harry investigates some little animals that may not be the first choice for a family pet but might just be what you’re looking for; turtles. While they start off small, they can grow quite big, so they require quite a large tank or even an outside pond. Dr Harry runs through all the pros and cons, costs and benefits of owning one of these unusual pets.

For more information, visit www.kellyvillepets.com.au

All you need to know about pet bearded dragons