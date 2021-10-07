Spider plants are notorious for all the right reasons – they're adaptable, easy to grow and totally un-fussy. If gardening isn't usually your thing, you'd have to try very hard to mess this one up, as spider plants are incredibly tolerant. They enjoy cooler temperatures and a medium amount of watering, without letting the soil get soggy.

Birds nest fern

Being native to Australia's east coast, this nest-shaped fern loves moisture. Water deeply once or twice a week depending on the weather. You can also propagate your fern by cutting through the centre of the crown with a saw, this is best done in autumn.

Bamboo palm

Easy to grow and shade loving, the bamboo palm makes the perfect potted plant. Mist when the weather is dry and hot, and keep the soil moist, but not wet. If possible, take your palm outdoors every now and then to let it soak up the sun!

Rubber plant

Rubber plants have grown in popularity over recent years; they're low maintenance and have big, glossy leaves that look great in a space. In terms of care, place your rubber plant in an area where it gets lots of indirect light, ensure it has good drainage, and keep it moist in summer (which is growing season).

Blue Echeveria

You're probably familiar with this fleshy, plump evergreen succulent. Like all succulent varieties, the echeveria enjoys full sunlight. In terms of watering, it's best to let its soil completely dry before completely wetting it thoroughly. Make sure it has really good drainage!