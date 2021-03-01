Notes

You can have ply and pine cut to size at your local hardware store for a small additional fee.

If cutting your own pieces, mark up ply and pine, then cut using power saw along a clamped straightedge. Mark up and cut dowel using hand or power saw.

Step 1

Measure 130mm down from top edge of backing, then using a pencil and straightedge, lightly mark up a centred grid (here, 175mm across x

170mm down). Each line intersection is where a hole will be drilled to take dowel shelf supports later. You should have a grid of 5 holes across and 7 holes down.

Step 2

Clamp backing to your workbench with a scrap of plywood between the 2 surfaces. Fit drill with 25mm-dia. Speedbor, align centre point of bit to 1 marked intersection and drill a hole. Reposition plywood scrap, if necessary, and repeat for each hole.

Step 3

Lightly sand backing, shelf supports and shelves to remove fine splinters. Smooth over any rough patches and remove pencil marks where necessary. Brush away dust.

Step 4

Coat backing and shelves in 2 coats of Cabot’s Cabothane, allowing to dry between coats. You don’t have to coat each dowel shelf support, but you can if you wish to bring out the colour a little and give them protection. Allow to dry.

Step 5

The split batten is the key to smartly hanging this shelf. To make, set power saw to form a 45° cut. You will need to clamp batten to your workbench, rip along its length to about halfway, then reposition clamp and finish ripping the timber so you have 2 battens, each with a 45° cut along 1 edge

Step 6

Glue and screw 1 half of batten to reverse side of backing in a level position, just below the top row of holes. Make sure long point of batten is away from plywood and pointing down.

Step 7

Have a helper hold backing up to your wall and decide on final position of your shelf. Mark position of batten on your wall, check for level, and screw remaining batten directly into wall studs or into wall plugs if attaching to masonry walls. Make sure long point of this batten is away from wall and pointing up.

Step 8

Glue and screw spacing batten to reverse side of backing between bottom 2 rows of holes. This keeps the backing sitting plumb to the wall when hung.

Step 9

To hang backing, bring split batten together and lock in place.

Step 10

Insert shelf supports into holes and position shelves as pictured or arrange as desired.