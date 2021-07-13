Gather your supplies
- Road base
- Bedding sand
- Pavers (we used 600 x 400mm Adbri Euro Stone pavers in Prague)
- 88 x 23mm x 5.4m Ekodeck composite decking in Silver Ash
- 150 x 75mm H4 treated pine sleepers
You’ll also need
Turf cutter; rake; shovel; spirit level; set-out paint; measuring tape; wheelbarrow; ear protection; plate compactor; screed; screed rails or timber lengths; hammer; pegs; stringline; rubber mallet; brickie's trowel; powdercoated grey countersunk screws
Here's how
Step 1
Remove turf, clear area with rake and shovel, and level. Decide on layout of garden – think about where paving and garden beds will sit – then measure and use set-out paint to mark boundaries.
Step 2
Spread road base inside marked lines to depth of 80mm. If there’s a slight slope, use road base to build up areas so site is level (include a fall to allow for rainwater run-off). Wet and compact down to 70mm.
Step 3
Spread 30mm of bedding sand over areas to be paved. Lay screed rails and, using a straightedge and spirit level, steadily drag straightedge along rails, screeding off and packing sand to create a firm, level laying surface. Remove screed rails.
Step 4
Hammer in pegs in corners of paving area. Run stringline between pegs and set to finished height of pavers. Starting in 1 corner, lay pavers along stringline. Gently tap into place with rubber mallet and check level.
Step 5
Pave whole area, leaving spacers (at least 180mm wide) in paving pattern where Ekodeck decking will feature. Once all pavers are in place, return to install decking.
Step 6
Using brickie’s trowel, excavate excess sand from channels so that pine sleeper (to be fixed beneath Ekodeck decking) sits 23mm below pavers.
Step 7
Position decking on top of sleeper. Fix decking to sleeper using a screw on each side of plank to prevent warping. Fix at each paving join using countersunk screws.
