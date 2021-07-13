Gather your supplies

Road base

Bedding sand

Pavers (we used 600 x 400mm Adbri Euro Stone pavers in Prague)

88 x 23mm x 5.4m Ekodeck composite decking in Silver Ash

150 x 75mm H4 treated pine sleepers

You’ll also need

Turf cutter; rake; shovel; spirit level; set-out paint; measuring tape; wheelbarrow; ear protection; plate compactor; screed; screed rails or timber lengths; hammer; pegs; stringline; rubber mallet; brickie's trowel; powdercoated grey countersunk screws

Here's how

Step 1

Remove turf, clear area with rake and shovel, and level. Decide on layout of garden – think about where paving and garden beds will sit – then measure and use set-out paint to mark boundaries.

Step 2

Spread road base inside marked lines to depth of 80mm. If there’s a slight slope, use road base to build up areas so site is level (include a fall to allow for rainwater run-off). Wet and compact down to 70mm.

Step 3

Spread 30mm of bedding sand over areas to be paved. Lay screed rails and, using a straightedge and spirit level, steadily drag straightedge along rails, screeding off and packing sand to create a firm, level laying surface. Remove screed rails.

Step 4

Hammer in pegs in corners of paving area. Run stringline between pegs and set to finished height of pavers. Starting in 1 corner, lay pavers along stringline. Gently tap into place with rubber mallet and check level.

Step 5

Pave whole area, leaving spacers (at least 180mm wide) in paving pattern where Ekodeck decking will feature. Once all pavers are in place, return to install decking.

Step 6

Using brickie’s trowel, excavate excess sand from channels so that pine sleeper (to be fixed beneath Ekodeck decking) sits 23mm below pavers.

Step 7

Position decking on top of sleeper. Fix decking to sleeper using a screw on each side of plank to prevent warping. Fix at each paving join using countersunk screws.

You may also like

7 paved outdoor areas to inspire

How to build a paved path

Refresh the front of your home with a stylish pathway