Love the new look? Here's how you can get the same look at your place.

1. Hang it

Hang shade-loving Boston ferns in self-watering pots from your rafters. Vary the depth they drop for an informal look that suits your back deck.

2. Bring life to a corner

The bridal veil plant (Gibasis geniculata) is a shy little thing, especially with direct sunlight. Put it in a corner and allow it to trail down the steps of your deck.

2. Add scent

Plant orange jessamine (Murraya paniculata) as a small hedge in front of the deck. It's quick growing and thrives even more after a trim, but don't take the shears to it until after the lovely orange-smelling flowers have finished!

4. Set the scene

Less is more in a patio garden, where plants shouldn't interfere with your daily activities. Place them high or in corners where they can still be appreciated by you're not always falling over them. Hide a dull view with a vertical timber screen that still lets in light.

5. Open out

By extending your garden to your patio, you enhance your outdoor lifestyle without having to endure hostile elements such as rain or fierce afternoon sun. At the same time, you're making a subtle transition from outdoors to indoors.

6. Fill the gaps

You can plant around thirsty trees with shallow-rooted plants such as black- and red-leafed cordylines (Cordyline fruticosa 'Negra' and Cordyline 'Rubra').

7. Colour up

Put patterns in your garden with neoregelias (members of the bromeliad family). The rosettes of leaves can be striped, spotted or freckled and change colour as blooming approaches.

