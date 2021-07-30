Before Better Homes and Gardens

After Better Homes and Gardens

Here's how

Step 1

Protect the bath with drop sheets. Remove tapware and cover tap spindles with tape.

Step 2

Wearing safety goggles and gloves, use a hammer and cold chisel to knock out broken tiles. Be careful near unbroken areas. Clean off remaining tile glue so the wall is smooth.

Step 3

Mix 4 parts water to 1 part BondCrete. Paint onto bare wall and let dry. Mix another solution, now 1 part water to 4 parts BondCrete, and apply a layer to the same area.

Step 4

Mix Sand & Cement mix with water to make cement render. Make the mix moist but not runny. While BondCrete on the wall is still ‘tacky’, apply cement render using a scraper. Render should sit out from the wall surface. Leave for 30 minutes or so until it starts to set. Using a large, broad knife, run along the existing wall and onto the new render, scraping off excess so the render is flush with the wall. Leave for 24 hours.

Step 5

Apply waterproofing membrane to new render following pack instructions.

Step 6

Using tile cutter, cut tiles to fit. Mark locations of tapware on tile. Using diamond tipped hole saw, drill holes.

Step 7

Mix tile adhesive. Make sure your adhesive is compatible with a waterproof membrane. Using notched adhesive spreader, butter back of tile with adhesive. Press tile into position so it aligns with adjacent tiles. Hold in position using tile wedges.

Step 8

Grout joins between tiles only (do not grout corners or the join between tiles and bath). Wipe off excess using a clean, damp sponge and let dry. Polish tiles with a dry cloth.

Step 9

Apply tape along both edges of the wall corner and at the junction of tiles and bath. Cut nozzle of silicone at a 45° angle, slightly wider than joint to be filled. Slowly run silicone down the joint, making sure it is completely filled. Using a finger dipped in soapy water, smooth surface of silicone to edges of the tape. Carefully remove the tape and leave silicone to cure. Replace tapware.