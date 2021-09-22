The perfect solution if your cooped-up kids are always begging you for a puppy – two birds, one stone. Perfect for outdoor play as well as indoors, so they'll be entertained on rainy days, too. This super cute hopper is suitable for kids aged 18 months to 5 years, and is great for physical development – they'll definitely sleep well after tiring themselves out using this!

2. Balance boat and rocker, $29, Kmart

No need for a trip to the local park when you've got this out the back! Suitable for ages 3 and above, this rocker/see-saw hybrid will teach them balance, whilst providing hours of endless fun. Perfect for a playroom, back deck or simply on the lawn.

3. Wooden picnic table set with umbrella, $169, Keezi Kids

If your little one is more the creative type, take the craft and colouring in outdoors with this adorable shaded table complete with bench seating and umbrella. Or, let them set up their own outdoor picnic with friends, prepping healthy snacks and food to enjoy.

4. Disco Glitz in turquoise, $209.95, Crazy Skates

Skates have made a comeback, and although the disco roller rinks mightn't be open, that doesn't mean you can't introduce your littlies to the sport! All you need is some pavement, and away they'll go.

5. Moves!, $33.99, BS Toys

Start an outdoor dance party with this new fun game that will test their memories (and their moves!). The best part? You can play the DJ.

6. Rainbow cloud inflatable pool, $33, Intex

It wouldn't be an Aussie backyard summer without water play, and your toddler or bub will love this incredibly cute and colourful pool. The rainbow doubles as a sun shade, but make sure you slip, slop, slap!

7. Crocadoo slide & splash, $6, Lifespan Kids

If you have space for something a bit bigger (or kids that are a bit bigger themselves!), you can level up your water activity set up with this Crocadoo slide and splash. Five-star reviewers say that the material is durable and long-lasting.

8. Sandpit with canopy, $550, Playfort

Sandpits are an outdoor classic – you really can't go past one for hours of entertainment! If you aren't game to make your own, this all-in-one sandpit with canopy and in-built storage tubs will be the next best thing.

9. Mega jumbling tower, $90.95, Sunnylife

Jenga, but make it big (and colourful)! Sunnylife is a brand known for bringing summer goods, and this mega outdoor block tower is no different. The whole family will want to join in on this one.

10. Inflatable play house, $59.95, Sunnylife

Not everyone has the space for a permanent cubby house, but that doesn't mean the kids have to miss out on all the fun. Disassemble and reassemble this inflatable play house as often as they (and you) please!

11. Maison play house, $139.95, DJECO

Another gorgeous cubby alternative, this adorable garden cottage will certainly ignite and inspire some creativity and role-play. Set it out in the garden or on your back deck in the sun.

12. Backyard tennis set, $12, Target

When it comes to backyard classics, can you go past totem tennis? We think not. Possibly one of the best in regards value for money, this simple but effective game guarantees hours of fun, and is equally entertaining for adults!

13. 10ft enclosed multi-coloured trampoline, $489.95, Everfit

This spacious trampoline is large enough for everyone to join in – both little and big kids! The heavy-gauge steel framework is designed to withstand all kinds of play and is UV tested for quality. The curved design, 20mm thick padding, anti-graze mat, netting and double-lock zip-and-clip are all designed to ensure your kids are extra safe while they bounce.

14. Outdoor adventure sky swing, $189.99, Yellow Octopus

Perfect for a tree-filled backyard, the sky swing will suit adventure lovers and quiet types alike. The adjustable ropes and hanging carabiners will let them soar, or simply have a gentle swing outdoors with their favourite book. Plus, with its 1 metre diameter base, you can entertain a few of them at a time!

15. Racing water slide, $169, Intex

On your marks, get set, slide. Let your kids splash and slide, or introduce a bit of healthy competition by timing their "laps" – they'll love the car surf rider boards and you'll love the self spraying system that saves you from standing there with a hose all day!