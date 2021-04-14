Before: An empty eyesore that is difficult to style.

After: A brand new look on an tricky space decked out with a bar table, plants and mirrors.

Gather your supplies

Battens 66 x 18mm primed treated pine

Lining boards 2400 x 1200 x 7.5mm HardieGroove fibre cement

Leg and bar frames 90 x 42mm primed treated pine

Decking 130 x 19mm blackbutt decking

250mm black strap wall brackets

32mm Tasmanian oak dowel

You’ll also need

Black exterior; paint; long nap paint roller; paintbrush; spirit level; drill; 6 and 8mm masonry drill bits; red and blue wall plugs; hammer; galvanised 50 and 25mm screws; score and snap knife; 28mm spade bit; 25mm adjustable feet inserts; M12 x 50mm adjustable feet; 100mm galvanised batten screws; 50mm stainless steel decking screws; natural decking oil; lambswool applicator

Here’s how

Step 1

Using a long nap roller, paint the textured bricks behind the bar with black exterior paint. Get into the mortar joints with a paintbrush.

Step 2

On the opposite wall, hold batten on the wall and use spirit level to make plumb. Draw line of batten on the wall.

Step 3

Using a drill fitted with a 6 mm masonry drill bit, drill through batten and into wall. Make the holes through the batten every 5 bricks down the wall, going into the centre of a brick.

Step 4

Insert red wall plugs into the holes in the brick wall, using a hammer to tap them flush with the face of the brick.

Step 5

Reposition batten to align with line drawn on wall. Screw through batten into the wall plugs, using 50mm screws.

Step 6

Continue installing battens along wall. Space battens so edges of fibre cement sheets will run down the centre of a batten.

Step 7

Cut fibre cement sheets to length using a score and snap knife. Hold against battens then fix sheets to battens using 25mm screws.

Step 8

Cut timber and build 940 x 490mm leg frames to support bar. Paint them black.

Step 9

At bottom of frame, drill holes for feet using a 28mm spade bit. Make the depth to suit the inserts the feet screw into.

Step 10

Put inserts into holes and tap in place. Use an offcut of timber between the socket and the hammer. Screw in feet.

Step 11

Mark finished height of bar on wall, here 1100mm. Position frame so top is 110mm below this point, adjusting the feet as required. Drill holes through frame and into wall, using an 8mm masonry drill bit. Remove frame and continue drilling holes so they are 70mm deep.

Step 12

Insert blue wall plugs into holes, tapping to make flush with wall. Reposition the frame and screw through it into the wall plugs, using 100mm batten screws.

Step 13

Cut timber, construct and paint the bar frame, making sure you leave enough space for a bar fridge, if desired. Sit on leg frames then drill, plug and screw frames to wall. Also screw frame to legs.

Step 14

Cut decking boards to fit on top and down side of bench. Predrill and screw boards to bench, using decking screws. Also cut and fit boards to run up front of end leg frame and along front of bar frame.

Step 15

Apply 2 coats of natural decking oil to all the boards with lambswool. Let dry after each coat. Also coat dowel for plant rack.

Step 16

Finishing details!

Drill, plug and screw brackets for plant rack to wall above bar. Insert dowel into hooks on brackets, then use multi grips to bend hooks on brackets around dowel so it won’t fall out.

DIY TIP! To brighten up your outdoor area or a compact covered space, use polycarbonate roofing to replace a solid roof. Check the sheets' emissivity to strike a balance between light and heat gain.