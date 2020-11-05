With indoor plants being the must-have interiors item in recent years, it’s no surprise people are looking for easier ways to look after them. While some plants are resilient and require little light or water, there are many plant species that are much easier to kill.

Orchids are notorious for being difficult to keep alive, however one woman revealed on social media that you could successfully grow orchids using ice cubes.

Getty

How to water with ice cubes

The theory that ice cubes can be used to water plants has been around for at least 10 years.

All you have to do for the simple, fuss-free method is pop one ice cube a week on top of the potting medium underneath the leaves. This allows time for the plant to slowly absorb water as it melts.

But does it work?

Researchers at Ohio State University tested the theory in 2017 and found, “no detrimental effects". However, some disagree with the method, believing it can still waterlog plants if the ice cubes melt faster than they can be absorbed.

Those that use ice cubes agree that it is important to be mindful of any excess water which can pool in the pot and make it heavier. If you notice this then carefully remove.

Getty

The temperature of ice is another cause for concern as it could possibly send your plant into shock and kill it. While many struggle to keep orchids alive, plant experts believe it is easier that you think.

“People treat orchids as quite delicate things. But really, all you need to do when you water orchids is put them over the sink, pour water over them until it runs out of the bottom and then let the plant drain completely before putting it back,” horticulturalist, Tammy Huynh, told The Guardian.

You may also like

What to do with the trunks of dead trees

8 of the best flowering plants in Australia

How to grow plants in water in 5 easy steps