1. Start by decluttering

Somewhere, underneath all the clutter that has accumulated in your spare room, lies potential. Potential to create a space where you can do more of what you love, whether that's working from home in style or finding a few extra minutes to do go through your morning yoga routine in peace.

To unlock that potential, you must first declutter. For tips, try our guide to decluttering a room in 10-minutes or less and the messy person's guide to getting organised.

Before

2. Add storage with a personalised flat-pack bookshelf Personalise a basic flat-pack bookshelf from IKEA with U-shaped inserts. To make, cut two pieces of 16mm MDF or plywood to fit the depth and height of the shelf, then cut a piece the same height as the shelf and the length you want your insert to be.

Pre-drill, glue and screw, then paint in a bright colour. Instant bookends!

3. To get organised, get creative To get your home office organised, don't be fooled into thinking you need to buy a whole bunch of new organisers, folders, filing cabinets, stationery drawers and more. Take a look around your home and think of ways to repurpose existing objects in your home. This DIY pegboard, for example, is made from an old frame and will ensure you never miss a memo again.

Simply paint an old picture frame in glossy black, then staple lengths of coloured stretch cord and black elastic to the back of the frame with a staple gun, crisscrossing them as you go.

You can use mini pegs to hold everything in place.

Empty coffee jars also make fantastic storage for pegs, paper clips, thumb tacks, pens, pencils and everything else that might otherwise clutter your desk! Once you've cleared the top of your desk, you'll have room to place a vase of freshly cut flowers to put you in the mood to work.

4. Revive old furniture Tired furniture (here, an existing old door on trestle legs) can easily be revived with a light sand and a fresh coat of white paint. An under-desk drawer unit adds extra storage.

After

5. Leave room for your guests Leave room in the wardrobe for spare blankets and towels, and space for your visitors to hang their clothes. And why not pop little soaps on the towels so they’ll feel like they’re staying at the best bed and breakfast? You can use plastic tubs to keep other items neat and tidy.