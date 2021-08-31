Light hair

Try an infusion of chamomile flowers used as a rinse. Another option is diluted lemon juice.

If you can get your hands on quince (something you can easily grow in your own garden) the juice added to the water you rinse your hair with will give a lovely golden shine.

Mid brown hair

Cold tea works a treat to give a chestnut-coloured shine. Try pouring it (cold) over your hair regularly for the best effect.

Dark hair

A blend of rosemary and red sage in a cold tea can intensify the colour of dark hair.

While you are at it, red sage is a herb often used to relieve hot sweats in menopause, so worth having in the cupboard.

Extra shine

No matter what colour you have you can easily give yourself some extra shine.

Put four to five sprigs of fresh rosemary into a litre of water and bring to boil.

Simmer for 30 minutes and let it cool.

Remove the sprigs and keep the water in a bottle until ready to use.

After shampooing (and rinsing out) pour the rosemary water through hair.

