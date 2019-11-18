However, it seems that the milk taste-makers at Oak were determined to take the flavoured milk game to the next level, and have teamed up with Allen’s lollies to create three new confectionery-inspired milk flavours.
Facebook/Oak
You can expect to find Red Skins, Chokito and Jaffas milk varieties on shelves at Woolworths stores across Australia, selected indepenant grocers and conveniences stores now.
The Oak Red Skins is a raspberry flavour, the Jaffas milk is a chocolate-orange fusion and the Chokito flavour is a choc-caramel classic.
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.