It may sound like a heart-attack in a bucket, but stocks are strictly limited. Dessert Boxes is releasing only 30 Nutella Donut Buckets, so get in quick (if your arteries allow it). Click here to order a Nutella Donut Bucket.

You might also like:

You can now buy Nutella Beer

The changed the recipe for Nutella and we are not okay

The 8 best Nutella recipes on Pinterest