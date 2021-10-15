They have uniforms and badges just like any other police officer, but these crime fighters have a distinct height advantage which makes it hard to shake their tail. Dr Harry revisits the New South Wales Mounted Police who form an important part of the police presence at major sporting events, music festivals and as you might have seen lately, protests. Dr Harry goes behind the scenes to see what goes into training these majestic animals.

