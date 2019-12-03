- Give way to pedestrians near a stopped tram – fines up to $191 and 2 demerit points
- Do not drive on a safety zone - fines up to $191 and 2 demerit points
- Do not overtake a tram signalling left or right - fines up to $191 and 2 demerit points
- Do not drive into the path of an approaching tram – fines up to $344 and 3 demerit points
- Do not block a tram - fines up to $344 and 3 demerit points
- Pedestrians must not cross light rail tracks in an unsafe way – fines can be up to $76
While pedestrians can cross the light rail tracks at any point, you must do so only when you are 20 metres or more from the nearest traffic signals – but this does not apply to the pedestrian boulevard on George Street.
Moral of the story? Sydneysiders would do well to make themselves familiar with the changed road conditions in the CBD this Christmas.
