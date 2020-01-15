“The concept of ALTD (pronounced ‘Altered’) was to take an alternative approach to alcohol-free drinking,” he says.

“We didn’t want to try to mock-up traditional alcoholic flavours like gin or rum, but rather, we wanted to celebrate all the amazing & unusual native ingredients that we have here in Australia.”

ALTD has released three products, each named after a species of cicada , that have been micro-distilled in traditional copper ‘moonshine’ type stills.



“Australia is going through a major cultural mindset shift with regard to drinking & health in general. Not drinking is becoming much more acceptable culturally - especially for younger people & young males in particular who historically cop the fiercest peer pressure,” says Tim.



“People are realising the amazing benefits there are to drinking more mindfully, or not at all – like me these days. We like to think that ALTD Spirits are modern drinks for a modern Australia.”



Here in Australia, there is an increasing trend not to drink as much with alcohol consumption now being at a fifty-year low.



“While it’s a growing category, we are up against some seriously huge competition, big players with super deep pockets so I feel like I’m David versus Goliath a bit sometimes but we’re just doing our thing, making great products & building an amazing community of loyal supporters.’ Tim says.

The range includes:

Green Grocer

Botanicals: Lemon myrtle, bush lemon peel, barbecued green grapefruit, Tasmanian pepperberry, native thyme, rosemary, aniseed myrtle, organic sandalwood and iron bark.



Tasting notes: Sharp citrus notes on the nose are immediate driven by fresh lemon myrtle leaves, ripe bush lemon peel & BBQ charred green grapefruit. There is a green herb freshness thanks to the native thyme and rosemary combination. The sandalwood and iron bark combination grounds the spirit and provides a dry, earthy backbone. Tasmanian pepperberry brings the heat with a satisfying burn on a long finish.

Golden Emperor

A luxurious choc-orange alcohol-free spirit with bitter-sweet orange notes, toasted spices and roasted flavours.



Botanicals: Fresh organic oranges, blood orange marmalade, dark roasted cocoa husks and nibs, wattleseed, black pepper, chili, river salt, blackened citrus peels and red gum bark.



Tasting notes: A definitive orange citrus nose with roasted chocolate and raisin notes. It's sharp on the palate initially & moves into a spicier finish as the blend of differently prepared citrus fruits and spices interact. Roasted wattleseed and red gum bark have been combined with a single origin, dark roasted cocoa from far North Queensland to achieve the jaffa, roasted wood overtone.

Silver Princess

A fruit-driven, alcohol-free spirit with berry, spice and lime characteristics.



Botanicals: Strawberry gum, desert lime, honey myrtle, riberry, cinnamon myrtle, pink peppercorn, cherry wood.



Tasting notes: The intense berry aroma of strawberry gum combines with a tart sourness of the Australian desert limes. The mouthfeel is silky and smooth but it’s sharp at the same time. The sour is balanced with just a little sweetness by the amazing native honey myrtle and riberry. Spicy characteristics are provided by pink peppercorn and cinnamon myrtle leaving you with an electric tingle on the finish. It’s like nothing you’ve tasted before.

The RRP is $64 per 700ml bottle. Visit www.altdspirits.com for stockists.

You might also like

Alcohol-free margarita recipe

Alcohol-free Moscow mule recipe