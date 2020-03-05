"The first thing I tell people when I'm called out to a job is to start leaving the doors on their washing machines open when they're not using it," he wrote.

"Keeping it closed for hours and days on end can cause all sorts of problems.

"It's the mould and grime build-up, which is your biggest problem."

Getty

Because a front loader washing machine needs to be watertight, the seal around the door is prone to collecting dirt, bacteria and water within its folds, making it the perfect area for mould, bacteria and grime to grow. In fact, many people whose machines require seal changes are due to the grime growing inside them.

Instead, when not in use, your washing machine door should be left open and ajar, and you should disinfect the inside of the seal by wiping it out with a cloth and household cleaner regularly.

