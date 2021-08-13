Usually James looks at future technology and gear, but at the National Film and Sound Archive he’s exploring the past; vaults full of old video and audio equipment, film stock, photos and TV shows. There’s even one old MTV show he would probably prefer wasn’t preserved. But it’s not just a tour, James also gets some fantastic tips for caring for your own memories, whether they’re stored on film, tapes, photos or vinyl.

For more information, go to www.nfsa.gov.au

