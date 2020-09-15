The hanging system eliminates most folding as the only items she folds are underwear, socks and swimsuits. By hanging clothes you can avoid creating crinkles and the need for ironing.

While the hack is foolproof, the drying time does take longer as the clothes are all squashed together on the rack.



Leanne says that she found a special spot outside under her veranda when she doesn’t have to worry about rain, and it takes only a day to dry it all. In winter, she keeps the rack inside by the heater to dry.

Leanne's followers took to the comments to share their praise for the clever hack.

“This post changed my life! I went straight to Big W this morning after I dropped kids off and bought a rack. Thank you for sharing this!” enthused one Instagram user.

Getty

In an interview with news.com.au, Leanne shared her five top daily cleaning tasks:

Make all beds every morning. Unload the dishwasher every morning. Vacuum the kitchen and one other room. Wipe down the kitchen benchtop and include the bathroom benchtop every third or fourth day. Do one laundry-related task every day, whether it be putting on a wash or putting away dry clothes.

She shares the chores with her family and stays on top of the household cleaning with her rigorous routine.

You may also like

7 laundry storage ideas from Ikea

How to solve every laundry mishap

How to make your laundry work for you