According to the research, the number one indoor plant influencer is Darryl Cheng. Cheng has amassed over 430,000 followers with his friendly, accessible tone, and helpful answers to his followers’ questions.

The runner-up is @thepottedjungle, a “San Diego plantaholic with a love for all things green.” According to the study, if you want to become an #urbanjungle influencer, you need a blend of indoor plant knowledge, interior design flair, and friendliness.

So who made the top 10? The results are in...

