The results narrowed it down to four main categories; styling for investment property, new home, renovation to live and renovation to flip.

Bohemian style

Most popular styles

The three most popular styles to emerge include classic traditional, Scandinavian, and coastal, which were nominated by 52 per cent of all voters.

The most popular style, with 10,000 votes (19 per cent) went to classic traditional; however, all three styles have held the top spots for several years now.

Scandinavian style

New homeowners voted favourably for Scandinavian-style, with 18 per cent of voters selecting it as their go-to style choice.

“The functionality and minimalist lines of Scandinavian style resonate with new home buyers. When you consider the reduction in dwelling sizes – it’s easy to see why this fun style is a favourite,” said Christie Wood, design specialist at Beaumont Tiles.

Coastal style

Coastal style proved most popular with investors looking to refurb their properties, with 17 per cent of voters agreeing this is the best style for a refresh.

“For investors wanting to achieve that emotional connection with renters, a coastal home should help to maximise return on investment.”

“Scandinavian and coastal styles are both popular with those renovating to live in their own home as they both incorporate soft natural tones and utilise a lot of open space, so it’s not hard to see why they connect with renovators,” said Wood.

Modern style

Another popular style on the list was modern, which was the top pick by people aged 45-55 looking to flip a property.

Urban industrial also made an appearance, and has doubled in popularity over the last three years, with 15 per cent of voters selecting it as a good investment property style.

The least popular style on the list proved to be eclectic bohemian, which received only one per cent of votes.

