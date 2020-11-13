Floraly

You can even add an optional bar of artisan chocolate from KOKO Black to make it the perfect gift for family and friends. You can pre-order a tree online now from $79 for delivery in the first week of December, and it will be delivered in a delightful bespoke gift box with an optional gift card.

Floraly

Same day delivery available on most products to Sydney metro, and next-day delivery to the rest of Australia. What’s not to love about these cute little Christmas trees?

After a natural Scandi look for your Christmas tree? These Nordic straw decorations will set the scene.

You may also like

The 10 best artificial Christmas trees to buy this year

5 Christmas tree decorating mistakes everyone makes

The $8 Kmart Christmas hack that lets you fit your food AND decorations on one table