Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions make a mini boat

Photography Chris L Jones

Each boat in Elise's fleet is unique and designed to ‘float on dreams and magic’. Crafted from timber, the sails are made from vellum leather and look like they are billowing in the wind.

Photography Chris L Jones

More than a boat, this creation is a symbol of adventure!

For more craft and DIY projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!