Enter the extraordinary world of boat building – in miniature!
- by
Tara Dennis
Don’t have the budget or space for a yacht of your own? You can still indulge your love of all things nautical with a specially crafted sailboat. Be inspired by the work of Elise Cameron-Smith, who creates bespoke boats in her workshop on the NSW south coast. She went from not knowing what a Phillips head screwdriver was to being a skilled craftswoman after studying design and fine furniture making. You can buy one of her whimsical wooden treasures or have a go at making your own! All you need is timber, glue and a bit of woodworking know-how.