Hormonal acne is a sign of menopause which begins to settle in around the ages of 45 to 55 and comes with a bunch of other nasty symptoms.

From hot flashes to night sweats, mood changes to chills, these are just a few of the things women experience later in life.

While menopause is the process of your period winding down for good, it also means that your body is producing less estrogen which can affect your skin.

"Acne during menopause is likely due to a drop in estrogen levels and/or an increase in our 'male' hormones known as androgens, such as testosterone," dermatologist Cara McDonald told Mamamia.

Added problems like stress, lack of sleep or exercise and any big lifestyle or dietary changes can also cause a flare up.

But it’s not all bad news! There are things you can do to treat it.

Getty

How to spot it

While teenage acne pops up in the T-zone (forehead, nose and chin) of an oily face, hormonal acne is more linked to dry skin and appears on the lower part of the face including the neck and jaw line.

How to treat it

Unfortunately the best treatment for menopausal acne is waiting it out, as it tends to ease up eventually.

Considering how different acne is in young and older women, it’s no surprise that acne skincare products don’t simultaneously treat both. In fact, most products are formulated with only teenage acne in mind.

Because of this, dermatologists advise against using any acne-targeted products as menopausal skin won’t be able to tolerate the harsh treatments.

Instead, use a gentle moisturiser and cleanser and something that can clear the pores without drying out the skin. Look for face serums with ingredients like salicylic acid, beta-lipohydroxyacid (BHA) or Vitamin B3.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a good diet, regular exercise and lots of sleep can also help make the transition into menopause all the more smooth.

You may also like

The 60 second health check you should be doing

9 things you can do to lower your risk of dementia

Five makeup mistakes that are giving you serious acne