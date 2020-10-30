Melissa is visiting the whimsical, clever and beautiful home garden of her friend, Steven Wells. Steven is a nurse, horticultural therapist, DIY-er and gardener whose made his small backyard feel so much bigger by dividing it into lots of different ‘rooms’ or spaces.

He also loves to create beautiful objects for the garden out of recycled finds, and he and Melissa will be showing you how to create a piece of art for your own garden.

To check out more of Steven’s projects, head to stevenwellsthegardener.com.

