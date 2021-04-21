The cottage’s show-stopping interior is styled with neon pink signs, mid-century inspired artworks and cosy velvet furniture. Megan says Dollywood’s style direction can be credited to the former owners who were inspired by a trip to Los Angeles, Palm Springs and the golden era of Hollywood.

After the events of the past year, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody who hasn’t entertained the idea of making an escape to the country.

According to research by Domain, from the period of February 2020 to February 2021, searches for waterfront views, beaches, balconies, decks and gardens soared by more than 200%.

Airbnb

While some Australians have indeed taken a leap of faith and moved to a regional centre, others have gotten their fill of the bush by taking road trips, trekking to some of Australia’s best camping spots and checking into luxurious boutique holiday homes like Dollywood.

“As frequent Airbnb users ourselves, we wanted to list our Daylesford property, allowing others to create their own memories too and enjoy our home away from home,” says Megan, who is passionate about sharing her love of Daylesford with others.

“When staying in Daylesford ourselves, we routinely go for strolls or a run around the lake, we also love going on hikes with the kids,” she says, adding, “Daylesford is filled with wonderful things to do and see – I recommend wandering through the Amazing Mill Markets and rummaging through the antiques on offer. There are also so many wonderful spas and wellness centres to indulge in and fantastic places to dine.”

