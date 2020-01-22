The key to staying under your luggage allowance, and travelling comfortable, is travelling lightly. That means packing things that either comes in small containers, or perform multiple tasks.
And it seems that there is one multi-tasking product we should all be packing in our luggage every time we travel: sports tape.
That’s right, sports tape, the same stuff you use to tape up a problematic knee or injury. As it turns out, this stuff is hard-wearing, super adhesive, and strong enough to solve many issues. And, while duct tape or gaffer tape can also serve many of these purposes, it can sometimes be confiscated at airport security. So, sports tape is the next best thing!
Usually ringing in at under $10 from your local pharmacy, sports tape can solve many travel emergencies, such as:
- Tape your feet to avoid blisters
- Fix broken straps on sandals or thongs in a pinch
- Strong enough to hold together a faulty zip on a bag or suitcase
- Strong enough to hold together damaged devices, such as broken screens, until they can be repaired
- Secure lids on toiletries
- Hold curtains together to reduce light
- Keep food packets closed
- Use it to cover cuts or abrasions
- Seal a leaky bottle
- Remove lint from clothes
- Child-proof power points in a hotel room
- Fix broken glasses
- Hold back clingy shower curtains
- Cover the charging ports in devices so sand and dust can’t get in
- Cover itchy or scratchy tags on clothing and shoes until they can be cut out
- Attach a go-pro or light to a hat
- Secure broken luggage tags
- Hiking? Wrap tape around the ankles of pants to prevent bugs or leeches sneaking in
- Repair a book, map or travel guide
- Fix broken plastic coverings on cables
- Cover exposed wires
A wise investment for the avid traveller.
You might also like:
5 travel hacks from professional cabin crew members
5 travel booking hacks you probably believe work, but don't
You won't need multiple travel adaptors thanks to this nifty hack