The key to staying under your luggage allowance, and travelling comfortable, is travelling lightly. That means packing things that either comes in small containers, or perform multiple tasks.

And it seems that there is one multi-tasking product we should all be packing in our luggage every time we travel: sports tape.

Getty

That’s right, sports tape, the same stuff you use to tape up a problematic knee or injury. As it turns out, this stuff is hard-wearing, super adhesive, and strong enough to solve many issues. And, while duct tape or gaffer tape can also serve many of these purposes, it can sometimes be confiscated at airport security. So, sports tape is the next best thing!

Usually ringing in at under $10 from your local pharmacy, sports tape can solve many travel emergencies, such as:

Tape your feet to avoid blisters

Fix broken straps on sandals or thongs in a pinch

Strong enough to hold together a faulty zip on a bag or suitcase

Strong enough to hold together damaged devices, such as broken screens, until they can be repaired

Secure lids on toiletries

Hold curtains together to reduce light

Keep food packets closed

Use it to cover cuts or abrasions

Seal a leaky bottle

Remove lint from clothes

Child-proof power points in a hotel room

Fix broken glasses

Hold back clingy shower curtains

Cover the charging ports in devices so sand and dust can’t get in

Cover itchy or scratchy tags on clothing and shoes until they can be cut out

Attach a go-pro or light to a hat

Secure broken luggage tags

Hiking? Wrap tape around the ankles of pants to prevent bugs or leeches sneaking in

Repair a book, map or travel guide

Fix broken plastic coverings on cables

Cover exposed wires

A wise investment for the avid traveller.

