Here’s a full line-up of the toys to collect:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s Global CEO. “Today, this iconic red box creates delicious, lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

First introduced in 1979, some of the toys have gone on to become highly sought-after collectables.

“Happy Meal toys are nostalgic for Aussies of all ages,” said Jo Feeney, Director of Marketing, McDonald’s Australia. “By bringing back some of the most popular toys from the last four decades, Australians can get their hands on some of their favourites from the past, starting Thursday 21st November”.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available for a limited time from Thursday 21st November, while supplies last.

