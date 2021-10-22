Charlie meets garden designer Mark Handley to get cheats and tips to getting the designer look at home, starting from when you first see plants at a nursery, through to how they look in the garden. He’ll pull out the details to show you how and why it works, plus some clever yet overlooked design details that you could try at home.

You might also like:

Charlie updates a shady corner of his garden

Charlie creates a stunning garden path

Charlie Albone's front garden makeover on a budget