The Shop at Konmari is a collection of Marie’s favourite things and items that spark joy in her life. You can expect to shop collections such as: Décor & Living, Tabletop & Entertaining, Tidying & Organisation, Bath Essentials, Books and Aromatherapy.

Prices range from less than $10 to more than $200.

Marie Kondo is now selling items such as teapots, compost bins and shiatsu sticks. The Shop at KonMari

You can expect to find items such as rose quartz, candles, mirrors, decorative trays, dinnerware, trivets, knives, glasses, storage boxes, jars, and cleaning paraphernalia, among other things.

While the website does not currently ship outside the USA, the brand does say they have plans to expand internationally – so you could be able to shop KonMarie sooner than you think!

If you can’t wait, consider sing a parcel redirection service such as Australia Posts Shop Mate which forwards on US deliveries to Australia, or Shipito, MyUS or Com Gateway.