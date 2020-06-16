Before: more shabby than chic Geneva Vanderzeil

After: a design-led contemporary piece

Gather your supplies

For the table

For the painted tiles

Here's how

Step 1

If you want to, paint your tiles with terracotta paint in random shapes. Do two coats of paint and then spray with the spray enamel to reduce chipping.

Step 2

To work out the size of tiles and spacers you should use, measure the table. Our table was 60cm x 120cm. I found tiles that were 97mm and chose 3mm spacers so each set of tile and spacer was 100mm (10cm). The table would therefore need 6 tiles x 12 tiles. This meant we didn’t need to cut any tiles.

Step 3

Because our table had longer legs, we first cut the legs of the table to turn it into a coffee table height (400mm) using a saw.

Geneva had to shorten the length of the table legs

Step 4

Prepare the surface for tiling by sanding the top of the table. I screwed on a piece of MDF to the top of the table so I had the perfect surface.

Step 5

Apply the glue to the surface of the table using a tile adhesive spreader. Press the tiles down, and use the tile spacers to ensure that the tiles are equally spaced. Let dry for 24 hours.

Use tile spacers for the perfect finish

Step 6

Grout the tiles by spreading grout over the tiles and pressing it between the spaces of the tiles. Use a sponge to clean the tiles before the grout dries. Leave to dry overnight.

Step 7

Paint the legs of the table. We did two coats of white paint.

The final look!

You might also like:

How to restore a coffee table

How to make a mosaic coffee table

7 gorgeous ways to decorate a coffee table