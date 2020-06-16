Gather your supplies
For the table
- Sturdy table
- Johnson Tiles 97mm x 97mm satin finish tiles
- 60cm x 120cm MDF sheet (plus screws and drill)
- 3mm tile spacers
- Davco Tile Glue
- Dunlop Ultra White Tile Grout
- British Paints Bright White Ceiling Paint
For the painted tiles
- Megatreat Liquid Terracotta
- Rustol-eum Clear Spray
- Foam brushes
Here's how
Step 1
If you want to, paint your tiles with terracotta paint in random shapes. Do two coats of paint and then spray with the spray enamel to reduce chipping.
Step 2
To work out the size of tiles and spacers you should use, measure the table. Our table was 60cm x 120cm. I found tiles that were 97mm and chose 3mm spacers so each set of tile and spacer was 100mm (10cm). The table would therefore need 6 tiles x 12 tiles. This meant we didn’t need to cut any tiles.
Step 3
Because our table had longer legs, we first cut the legs of the table to turn it into a coffee table height (400mm) using a saw.
Step 4
Prepare the surface for tiling by sanding the top of the table. I screwed on a piece of MDF to the top of the table so I had the perfect surface.
Step 5
Apply the glue to the surface of the table using a tile adhesive spreader. Press the tiles down, and use the tile spacers to ensure that the tiles are equally spaced. Let dry for 24 hours.
Step 6
Grout the tiles by spreading grout over the tiles and pressing it between the spaces of the tiles. Use a sponge to clean the tiles before the grout dries. Leave to dry overnight.
Step 7
Paint the legs of the table. We did two coats of white paint.
