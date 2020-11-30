Getty

1. Banish buildup

The first step is to get a grimy shower screen back to pristine condition. There are plenty of natural shower cleaning recipes you can try to achieve this. One incredible soap scum-slaying combination is distilled vinegar mixed with grease-cutting dish detergent, in equal proportions. Beware: if your shower is made of stone, vinegar could damage it. Another alternative is to mix liquid soap with baking soda until it reaches a thick paste consistency. Scrub this mixture onto the glass shower door with a non-scratch sponge and buff away before rinsing clean.

2. Create a self-cleaning shower with lemon oil

Leslie Reichert, aka The Cleaning Coach, offers this trick for cleaning your glass shower door: Cut a lemon in half. Dip one half in baking soda, then rub on the glass door. "Once you get the glass clean, I like rubbing it with a little lemon oil, too," she says. "The oil will repel the water so the soap doesn't dry on the glass."

3. Bathroom cleaning tools

Use a toothbrush for scrubbing the metal frame around your shower door. A paint scraper can help get the gunk where the metal meets the shower or door, and a razor, carefully and gently applied, can scrape mineral spots off flat glass.

4. Squeegee the shower screen daily

Prevention is key. The best thing you can do is squeegee the door after each use. Keep a squeegee hanging in your shower to make it easy. This will prevent soap scum from adhering to the glass screen and will also allow the shower to dry quicker, preventing the growth of mould and other nasties.

5. Make a DIY shower spray

Using a shower spray daily builds time between deep cleans. Make your own on the cheap -- and without harsh chemicals -- by mixing 1 cup water, 1/2 cup vinegar, a little dish soap, and 10-20 drops of your favourite essential oil. Keep it in the shower, and spray the glass door down after squeegeeing. (Skip the vinegar if you have a stone-tile shower.)

This article originally appeared on www.bhg.com

