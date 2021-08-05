Image: Benito Martin / aremediasyndication.com.au

Add more eggs. Read what the packet says and add another egg, two for a richer flavour.

Make your own icing. It’s the first thing people are going to taste, so it's probably the most important.

Additionally, you could switch to coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. For a chocolate cake, try adding coffee or a ½ cup of Nutella.

Decorate! Packet cake mix is almost always missing those personalised touches. So get creative and add things like silver cachous, nuts, berries, sugar flowers, or hundreds and thousands.