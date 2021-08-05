Making a cake from scratch might taste better but it's also time-consuming. Naturally, Pinterest has the answer.
Instead of slaving over your mixing bowl, grab a packet cake mix and make these simple swaps to up the flavour. The best part is, no one will taste the difference.
WATCH: Hummingbird dump cake
How to hack your store-bought cake mix
Swap water for milk. Using full-cream milk gives the batter a dense texture, similar to a homemade cake.
Swap oil for butter. Melted butter can be used instead of vegetable oil, just double the amount.
Image: Benito Martin / aremediasyndication.com.au
Add more eggs. Read what the packet says and add another egg, two for a richer flavour.
Make your own icing. It’s the first thing people are going to taste, so it's probably the most important.
Additionally, you could switch to coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. For a chocolate cake, try adding coffee or a ½ cup of Nutella.
Decorate! Packet cake mix is almost always missing those personalised touches. So get creative and add things like silver cachous, nuts, berries, sugar flowers, or hundreds and thousands.