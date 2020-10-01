Step 2 Phil Aynsley

Step 3 Cut 2 pieces of twine, each 40cm long. Lay pieces across 1 small stainless steel bowl so pieces cross in centre of bowl and ends hang over the bowl.

Step 4 Line bowl with sphagnum moss, about 2cm thick, pressing into the string.

Step 5 Place ½ cup of growing mixture in centre of bowl, keeping edges clear.

Step 6 Remove plant from pot. Gently remove excess soil from roots and discard soil.

Step 7 Position plant in centre of lining and add further ½ cup growing mixture around base to secure plant.

Step 8 Shape top part of ball with sphagnum moss to finish off lining and cover all growing mixture.

Step 9 Tie off both strings with a double knot at base of plant.

Step 10 Turn kokedama out of bowl.

Step 11 Tie on a new string (do not cut) and wind around ball a number of times until it is evenly distributed around moss. Tie off. Leave about 1m of twine (for hanger) and tie off directly opposite the first tie. Cut string.

Step 12 Water then hang your creation.

Tips

• Keep out of direct sunlight.

• To water, either pour water in the top or dunk the whole ball into a bucket, let it soak for a minute and then hang it back in place.

• Depending on the type of plant you use, water about twice a week in winter months and about every second day in summer.

• Keep the moss moist at all times. Spray it with a mister when it feels dry to touch.

• In spring, use a diluted liquid fertiliser to give plants a boost.

