Once you’ve reached the bottom of the wick and the inevitable dilemma of wondering what to do with the empty jar, the brand has a ready-to-go solution for you. Each candle comes with a layer of protective seeded herb paper that you can place in the leftover jar and grow into a miniature herb garden.

The range is stocked with four different herbs on offer; basil, oregano, parsley, and thyme. Each is blended in with irresistible notes such as pear, vanilla bean, chamomile, and wood sage and comes in either silver, matte black, or brass jars.

Hutwoods

To grow your miniature herb garden, the brand has easy-to-follow instructions on its site. To start, they recommend sourcing a small plastic seedling pot to fit inside the candle vessel.

Then, fill with potting soil and keep the seedlings slightly damp (not swimming in water) for the next 10 days to ensure growth. Keep your pot away from humidity and strong light and within a month you’ll start to see your little, thirsty seedlings sprout.

If you’re hunting for a two-in-one gift or just want to treat yourself, this candle really is the gift that keeps on giving.

