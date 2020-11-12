As far as plant care goes, the biggest factors in the failure or success of your indoor garden are ensuring your plants are getting just enough light and water. But should you find yourself facing a wilted plant with yellow tips, despite following the care instructions religiously, a google search of common plant problems will only get you so far, and you’ll be wishing your plant would just tell you what it needs.

Fortunately, an enterprising European start-up business from Luxembourg has developed a the technology that can give your indoor plant a voice to tell you what it needs.

Lua is a smart planter created by Mu-Design that can tell you if and when your plant requires water, if it is too hot or too cold, if it is overwatered or doesn’t have enough light, and it does it all by displaying a series of symbols on the pot’s digital display. For example, if your plant is thirsty, the pot’s display screen will show a face with a tongue hanging out.

All you need to do is buy the pot, download the app then select the type of plant you have. This will generated a QR code that can be read by Lua the pot, which then syncs up to tell you what your plant needs.

This game-changing device was actually crowdfunded and smashed the fundraising goals, so it is expected to be available for purchase online in December 2019, but can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo.

It's the perfect gift for that friend who simply can't keep their unkillable plants alive.

