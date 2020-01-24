Sea Monkeys

The original low-maintenance pet, Sea Monkeys (aka a special breed of brine shrimp) live in their tiny aquarium, require very little to no care after the initial set up, and are very interesting to watch!

Budgerigar, cockatiel, canary

These birds are quiet yet friendly folk who enjoy human company and will even attempt to mimic sounds. They live between 5 and 15 years, and are easy to move from one place to another (if you live in an apartment), they’re highly sociable and self-grooming.

Guinea pigs, mice and rats

These rodents are a little off the beaten path, but you can definitely form close relationships with these animals, and even teach them to do some cool tricks!Mice and rats are actually very clean animals, while some guinea pigs may require a little extra cage cleaning. Keep them in pairs so they have company when you’re out and about.

Fish

While fish aren’t as affectionate as their furry animal counterparts, they can be very interesting to watch. Crown Tail Male Betta Fish are brightly coloured and can live in almost any aquatic environment, and Tetras are hardy, small fish that are happy in a small tank. Guppies are another type of fish that are hardy, colourful and interesting to watch, while Swordtails are very adaptable to a wide range of tank conditions and may also produce baby fish in your tank.

Cats

After dogs, cats are one of the most common pet in Australia – and for good reason. These lovable little souls are reasonably low-maintenance as they don’t require walking like dogs, and many of them enjoy their own company. It’s important to remember that each cat has a unique personality, so speak to your local shelter about adopting a cat who is independent. Another rule to note is that while cats do groom themselves, breeds with long coats may require extra care – so choose wisely. For the most parts, cats are happy when they have a clean litter box, access to food and water, and a warm place to sleep.

