Losing weight and boosting your health and fitness levels doesn't have to mean slogging it out at the gym.

Walking has become the exercise form of the season for more reasons than one. Apart from the associated fitness benefits, walking seriously boosts your mental health – especially when you're getting outside to do it. Great news for those of us in lockdown!

Another huge pro of getting out and about for a stroll? Walking heavily reduces levels of stress.

Stress causes our bodies to release hormones that help with our flight or fight response – but in most cases, neither is required. Regardless, you’ll get a rush of cortisol, which tells your body to replenish the energy it thinks you should have used, making you feel hungry.

Elissa Epel, PhD, a researcher on stress eating at the University of California, San Francisco told Prevention, instead of reaching for healthy snacks, “we crave sweet, salty, and high-fat foods because they stimulate the brain to release pleasure chemicals that reduce tension."

So that being said, a simple way to fight stress, extra body fat, and lockdown cabin fever is to walk!