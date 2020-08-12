There's a little-known cleaning product for glass stovetops that is drawing up a lot of social media attention and we've never even heard of it!

When one Facebook user posted to Bunnings Mums Australia asking for tips on getting horrible stains off her glass cooktop, it stirred up nearly 500 responses, but there was one clear winner, Cerapol.

Cerapol is the ceramics glass cleaning product that somehow sneaked its way past us into cult status. Used with a glass scraper, you can practically turn back time on your glass stovetop.

One person commented on the Facebook post, "Cerapol is great, it always comes up brand new looking after I've used this!"

Another Facebook users captions a picture of Cerapol and a glass scraper as, "THIS AND NOTHING ELSE."

Best of all the product is only $6 and you can be picked up on your next grocery shop to either Woolies or Coles.